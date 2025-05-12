Barcelona look set to miss out on central defender Jonathan Tah, as Bayern Munich move into pole position for his signature. The Blaugrana opened talks with Tah in December, and had terms agreed with the Germany international in February, but the move is set to collapse.

Barça maintain their plan of returning to the Spotify Camp Nou at the beginning of next season with 60k spectators. @sport — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 12, 2025

Tah has been awaiting word from Barcelona on their salary limit situation, amid doubts over their ability to register the 29-year-old this summer. However clearly the Blaugrana have not advanced, despite their good relationship with his agent Pini Zahavi.

Bayern Munich in advancing towards Tah deal

Recent reports have claimed that Barcelona were hoping to bring in Tah on a free transfer from Bayer Leverkusen, but had informed him that first of all one of their central defenders would need to move on before they could green light the deal. Tah recently noted that he would be making a decision on his future imminently too.

✅ Our story: FC Barcelona know that Jonathan Tah (29) is more inclined to move to FC Bayern and will probably ultimately decide against a move to Spain

❇️ The center-back of Bayer Leverkusen is a free Agent @BILD_Sport @altobelli13 pic.twitter.com/E02q9Oy0VO — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) May 12, 2025

Now Christian Falk of BILD has reported that the Blaugrana are now aware that Tah is likely to move decline a move to Spain in favour of a switch to Bayern Munich. The German champions began talks again in April claims Fabrizio Romano, and he is also working with information that they are leading the race for his signature. Real Madrid turned down a move for Tah earlier in the year, but had been newly linked to Tah with Xabi Alonso arriving this summer – it appears they will move for a younger option though.

🔴⚪️ Bayern remain in concrete talks for Jonathan Tah since end of April, ahead of all the other clubs… …deal on. ⤵️👀 https://t.co/JdIJu1Jg9m — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 12, 2025

Impact on Ronald Araujo?

Many had seen Barcelona vice-captain Ronald Araujo as potential collateral damage from a move for Tah. He signed a deal in January until 2031, but has a €65m release clause for the first half of July should he desire to leave. So far the indication is that he has no intention of doing so, part of Barcelona’s inability to bring in Tah, but it appears as if their alternative, should Araujo leave, is fading away. It might persuade Barcelona to be a little stronger in their attempts to keep the Uruguayan.