Barcelona reach agreement with manager Hansi Flick

Barcelona are set to announce a contract extension for manager Hansi Flick, as he stands on the brink of sealing a brilliant debut campaign in Catalonia. The Blaugrana have been in talks over a new deal for Flick for several weeks, but the German manager was keen to remain at the club.

Flick arrived on just a two-year deal at the club, with President Joan Laporta matching Flick’s contract to the end of his mandate, with elections on the way next year. MD say that an extension announcement is on the way though, after a meeting between Flick, agent Pini Zahavi and Laporta on Sunday night.

One-year extension for Hansi Flick

The trio had dinner at a restaurant on Sunday night, celebrating their triumph over Real Madrid in El Clasico, a fourth of the season. They ironed out the details of an agreement to keep Flick at the club until 2027. The announcement will be made once Barcelona have wrapped up the Liga title, for which they need two more points. Previously it has been reported that the deal will involve a getout clause for both parties should a new president come to power next summer. Zahavi was also seen outside the restaurant, confirming Flick would be staying, and that the announcement would arrive in the coming weeks.

✍️✅ "HANSI SE QUEDA en el BARÇA, IRÁ BIEN". 👀 Pini Zahavi, el AGENTE de FLICK, deja claro el futuro del técnico culé a @10JoseAlvarez. pic.twitter.com/FZntXPnZtR — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) May 12, 2025

Flick era at Barcelona will not be a long one

However the Flick era at Barcelona is unlikely to be a long one. Barcelona were open to including an option for an extra year, but Flick does not have plans to continue at the top level of football for long period, and indeed, currently he does not see himself continuing much longer beyond 2027.

Flick has hinted at short-term plans in press conferences

The German coach has said as much to the press in recent months, noting that he likes to take things year by year. The reality is that few Barcelona managers have lasted longer than three years, if Flick does make it that far. In the last. Since Johan Cruyff left in 1995, only Frank Rijkaard and Pep Guardiola have made it into a fourth season.