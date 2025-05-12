Although Barcelona are in celebration mode, after eclipsing rivals Real Madrid for a fourth time this season in El Clasico, the partying will be bittersweet for one member of the squad. The Blaugrana all but secured the LaLiga title on Sunday, needing just two points from their remaining three games to mathematically wrap up the league.

According to Sport, forwaard Pau Victor has decided that those will be his final three games for the club. The 23-year-old player has been a bit-part player for the Blaugrana this summer, and while he has not taken the decision lightly, as a Barcelona fan and having worked hard to stay at the club, he feels he cannot afford another year in his development with so little involvement. It is also noted that he has not slotted into the dressing room as much as others.

Pau Victor: Barcelona’s summer sensation

Last season, Victor was on loan from Girona, and finished as Barca Atletic’s top scorer, with 18 strikes to his name and five assists. The Blaugrana decided to make his deal permanent, spending €2.7m on Victor, who signed a deal until 2029, although their Catalan neighbours retain a 30% sell-on clause. After scoring on several occasions in preseason, he looked set for a bigger role during the campaign.

Victor will have options in the transfer market

This season, Victor has played 19 times, and scored twice, but just two of those appearances were starts. In total, he has had just 362 minutes all year to date. The Catalan paper do mention that he will have options in the transfer market though, and Barcelona want to maintain control of his future, be it through a sell-on clause or a buyback clause. They will facilitate a departure though, and help him find the best fit. Real Betis were interested in Victor in January.

Back-up forwards for Barcelona

The reality is that beyond Ferran Torres, none of Barcelona’s other options up front have been given much in the way of game time. Ansu Fati is in a similar situation, and Fermin Lopez has often been used out wide if Raphinha or Lamine Yamal come off. Youngster Dani Rodriguez started against Real Valladolid two weeks ago, a game Victor also started, it perhaps suggests Hansi Flick already looking towards the youngsters for next season’s squad depth.