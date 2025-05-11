Barcelona Real Madrid

WATCH: Barcelona complete first half comeback in El Clasico with two goals in three minutes

Barcelona went 2-0 down early on to Real Madrid, but remarkably, they are now leading just beyond the half hour mark at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys after scoring three times in 15 minutes.

Errors from Pau Cubarsi and Wojciech Szczesny lead to the latter fouling Kylian Mbappe inside the penalty area, and the Real Madrid man stepped up to score from 12 yards. The Barcelona goalkeeper dived the right way, but the ball was just out of his reach. And Mbappe added his second inside the opening 14 minutes. He was played in behind, and with only Szczesny to beat, he made no mistake.

It was the worst possible start for Barcelona, but they do now have a goal back. And it has come from Eric Garcia, who has headed home from close range following a Ferran Torres flick-on from a corner. And on 32 minutes, Lamine Yamal has curled home to make it 2-2.

And two minutes after, Raphinha has completed the comeback to make it 3-2 following a Real Madrid error.

It has been a crazy first 34 minutes in Montjuic. But for the third time in four matches, Barcelona have come back from 2-0 down – they will be hoping to hold the lead on this occasion, after a draw and defeat against Inter on the previous two occasions.

