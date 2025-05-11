Barcelona went 2-0 down early on to Real Madrid, but remarkably, they are now leading just beyond the half hour mark at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys after scoring three times in 15 minutes.

Errors from Pau Cubarsi and Wojciech Szczesny lead to the latter fouling Kylian Mbappe inside the penalty area, and the Real Madrid man stepped up to score from 12 yards. The Barcelona goalkeeper dived the right way, but the ball was just out of his reach. And Mbappe added his second inside the opening 14 minutes. He was played in behind, and with only Szczesny to beat, he made no mistake.

It was the worst possible start for Barcelona, but they did get a goal back. And it came from Eric Garcia, who headed home from close range following a Ferran Torres flick-on from a corner. And on 32 minutes, Lamine Yamal curled home to make it 2-2.

Two minutes after, Raphinha completed the comeback to make it 3-2 following a Real Madrid error, and the Brazilian has now added his second of the afternoon just before half time after pouncing on a Lucas Vazquez mistake.

It has been a spectacular comeback from Barcelona, who are set to establish a seven-point lead at the top of La Liga with three games to go after this one.