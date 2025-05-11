Barcelona Real Madrid

WATCH: Kylian Mbappe scores again as Real Madrid race into 2-0 El Clasico lead

Real Madrid need to win El Clasico in order to keep alive their La Liga title hopes, and they are on course to do so after doubling their lead against Barcelona at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

Errors from Pau Cubarsi and Wojciech Szczesny lead to the latter fouling Kylian Mbappe inside the penalty area, and the Real Madrid man stepped up to score from 12 yards. The Barcelona goalkeeper dived the right way, but the ball was just out of his reach.

And now Mbappe has added his second inside the opening 14 minutes. He was played in behind, and with only Szczesny to beat, he made no mistake.

It is a goal that takes Mbappe ahead of Robert Lewandowski in the race for the Pichchi Trophy, but more pressingly for Real Madrid, they are now well on course to close to within one point in the La Liga title race with three matches to go. But, there is still plenty of action to go in this one.

Posted by

Tags Barcelona El Clasico Kylian Mbappe La Liga Real Madrid

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News