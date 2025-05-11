Real Madrid need to win El Clasico in order to keep alive their La Liga title hopes, and they are on course to do so after doubling their lead against Barcelona at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

Errors from Pau Cubarsi and Wojciech Szczesny lead to the latter fouling Kylian Mbappe inside the penalty area, and the Real Madrid man stepped up to score from 12 yards. The Barcelona goalkeeper dived the right way, but the ball was just out of his reach.

And now Mbappe has added his second inside the opening 14 minutes. He was played in behind, and with only Szczesny to beat, he made no mistake.

It's Kylian Mbappé again! 😱 This is a statement start from Real Madrid and their French superstar as he doubles their lead ⚪ 𝑃𝑟𝑒𝑠𝑒𝑛𝑡𝑒𝑑 𝑏𝑦 @sbk | 18+ | 𝑃𝑙𝑒𝑎𝑠𝑒 𝐺𝑎𝑚𝑏𝑙𝑒 𝑅𝑒𝑠𝑝𝑜𝑛𝑠𝑖𝑏𝑙𝑦 pic.twitter.com/YyGm0CdcmO — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) May 11, 2025

🚨🇪🇸 GOAL | Barcelona 0-2 Real Madrid | Mbappe MBAPPE DOUBLES THE LEAD FOR REAL MADRID !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!pic.twitter.com/8qzcPj2npJ — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) May 11, 2025

VINI TO MBAPPÉ AND REAL MADRID LEAD 2-0 INSIDE 14 MINUTES IN ELCLÁSICO!!! MBAPPÉ WITH A BRACE ALREADY 🔥 pic.twitter.com/wdliTYZgsH — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 11, 2025

It is a goal that takes Mbappe ahead of Robert Lewandowski in the race for the Pichchi Trophy, but more pressingly for Real Madrid, they are now well on course to close to within one point in the La Liga title race with three matches to go. But, there is still plenty of action to go in this one.