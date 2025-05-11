WATCH: Kylian Mbappe completes El Clasico hat-trick as Real Madrid bring it back to 4-3

Barcelona had looked comfortably on their way to another El Clasico victory, but Real Madrid have thrown a spanner in the works by making it 4-3 at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

Errors from Pau Cubarsi and Wojciech Szczesny lead to the latter fouling Kylian Mbappe inside the penalty area, and the Real Madrid man stepped up to score from 12 yards. The Barcelona goalkeeper dived the right way, but the ball was just out of his reach. And Mbappe added his second inside the opening 14 minutes. He was played in behind, and with only Szczesny to beat, he made no mistake.

It was the worst possible start for Barcelona, but they do now have a goal back. And it has come from Eric Garcia, who has headed home from close range following a Ferran Torres flick-on from a corner. And on 32 minutes, Lamine Yamal curled home to make it 2-2.

Two minutes after, Raphinha completed the comeback to make it 3-2 following a Real Madrid error, and the Brazilian has added his second of the afternoon just before half time after pouncing on a Lucas Vazquez mistake.