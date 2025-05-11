WATCH: Real Madrid strike early in El Clasico from the penalty spot

Real Madrid need to win El Clasico in order to keep alive their La Liga title hopes, and they are on course to do so after taking an early lead against Barcelona at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

Errors from Pau Cubarsi and Wojciech Szczesny lead to the latter fouling Kylian Mbappe inside the penalty area, and the Real Madrid man has stepped up to score from 12 yards. The Barcelona goalkeeper dived the right way, but the ball was just out of his reach.

Just the start Real Madrid needed in ElClásico! ⚪ Kylian Mbappé scores from the spot for his 25th LALIGA goal of the season, tying Robert Lewandowski in the top scorer race 🔥 𝑃𝑟𝑒𝑠𝑒𝑛𝑡𝑒𝑑 𝑏𝑦 @sbk | 18+ | 𝑃𝑙𝑒𝑎𝑠𝑒 𝐺𝑎𝑚𝑏𝑙𝑒 𝑅𝑒𝑠𝑝𝑜𝑛𝑠𝑖𝑏𝑙𝑦 pic.twitter.com/8M48k5fD0m — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) May 11, 2025

🚨🇪🇸 GOAL | Barcelona 0-1 Real Madrid | Mbappe MBAPPE OPENS THE SCORING FOR REAL MADRID !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!pic.twitter.com/OYe8jgNQN7 — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) May 11, 2025

A CUBARSÍ MISTAKE LEADS TO A PEN AND MBAPPE PUTS REAL MADRID AHEAD FROM THE SPOT 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Vmqg5YwKO2 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 11, 2025

Barcelona needed a good start to help themselves bounce back from their Champions League heartbreak earlier this week, but it has been the worst possible opening to proceedings for them in Catalonia.

The goal for Mbappe takes him level with Robert Lewandowski at the top of the standings in the Pichchi Trophy race, and for Real Madrid, they are now on course to go one point behind Barcelona in La Liga.