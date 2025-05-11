Barcelona Real Madrid

WATCH: Real Madrid strike early in El Clasico from the penalty spot

Real Madrid need to win El Clasico in order to keep alive their La Liga title hopes, and they are on course to do so after taking an early lead against Barcelona at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

Errors from Pau Cubarsi and Wojciech Szczesny lead to the latter fouling Kylian Mbappe inside the penalty area, and the Real Madrid man has stepped up to score from 12 yards. The Barcelona goalkeeper dived the right way, but the ball was just out of his reach.

Barcelona needed a good start to help themselves bounce back from their Champions League heartbreak earlier this week, but it has been the worst possible opening to proceedings for them in Catalonia.

The goal for Mbappe takes him level with Robert Lewandowski at the top of the standings in the Pichchi Trophy race, and for Real Madrid, they are now on course to go one point behind Barcelona in La Liga.

