Real Madrid raced into a two-goal lead against Barcelona at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, but their lead is now one with the hosts having found the back of the net themselves in a frantic start.

Errors from Pau Cubarsi and Wojciech Szczesny lead to the latter fouling Kylian Mbappe inside the penalty area, and the Real Madrid man stepped up to score from 12 yards. The Barcelona goalkeeper dived the right way, but the ball was just out of his reach. And Mbappe added his second inside the opening 14 minutes. He was played in behind, and with only Szczesny to beat, he made no mistake.

It was the worst possible start for Barcelona, but they do now have a goal back. And it has come from Eric Garcia, who has headed home from close range following a Ferran Torres flick-on from a corner.

Barcelona needed that goal, and it has come in good time too. The momentum is now with them in this match, and they will be looking to score more goals in order to avoid their La Liga lead being reduced to one point.