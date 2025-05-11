VAR fallout continues over Barcelona’s El Clasico victory

Barcelona’s El Clasico win over Real Madrid has put Hansi Flick on the brink of clinching the La Liga title this season.

Four first half goals put La Blaugrana on course for a sensational victory against their arch foes to open up a seven point gap at the top.

Flick’s charges can now seal the league title with one more win but their victory against Real Madrid was not without controversy.

Referee Alejandro José Hernández Hernández made a host of mixed calls, with and without VAR, including a late decision to disallow Fermin Lopez’s goal.

Hernandez ruled against awarding a penalty against Aurelien Tchouameni for a handball penalty shout and he then took away Lopez’s goal.

As per reports from Catalan outlet Cat3, the audio between Hernandez and his VAR team has now been revealed, with Barcelona’s frustration deepened.

“The hand is up, and it’s considered that ‘he adopts an unnatural position’ was the interpretation.

However, neither Hernandez nor any of his seven assistants, addressed the fact Fede Valverde’s later intervention facilitates a new passage of play and Lopez’s goal could perfectly have stood as legitimate.

On the back of their controversial loss away at Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League in midweek – more VAR issues will only frustrate Barcelona and their fans – ahead of the season run-in.

Victory means there will not be as much investigation from Barcelona’s side with the focus now on getting that all important title clinching win.

Up next is a derby trip to Espanyol which would be a perfect chance to wrap up the league trophy on rival turf.

Following that, Barcelona wrap up the season at home to Villarreal on May 18 or a final game on the road at Athletic Club on May 25 – to ensure the title leaves Madrid for Catalonia this month.