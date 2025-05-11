Sevilla condemn supporters for “vandalism attack” after Celta Vigo defeat

Sevilla have had a another poor season, and their troubled continued on Saturday with a disappointing defeat against Celta Vigo. Despite having a man advantage for the entire second half, Los Nervionenses conceded twice in that time, eventually falling to a 3-2 loss.

And that result has seen tensions boil over among some supporters, with Relevo reporting that fans broke into the Sevilla training ground on Saturday night after the players returned from Vigo.

These scenes caused Joaquin Caparros’ squad to spend the night at the training ground, and on Sunday, Sevilla released an official statement on the matter.

“Sevilla FC strongly condemns the vandalism attack organised this Saturday night at the Ciudad Deportiva José Ramón Cisneros Palacios, upon the arrival of the first team at their facilities after the match against Celta de Vigo.

“Sevilla FC understands that the team’s sporting situation, which is not what any Sevilla fan wants, leads to protests, but in no case will they be admitted if they are accompanied by aggressions, threats or vandalism. Likewise, it will pursue the public pointing out of employees and dissemination on social networks and media of private data, acts constituting a crime.

“Sevilla FC will report to the relevant authorities the aggressions of unusual violence received by its employees, players, technical staff and directors upon their arrival at the training ground. Aggressions that forced the Sevilla first team to spend the night at the facilities.

“Finally, Sevilla FC expresses its absolute rejection and condemnation of any protest that involves violence and criminal acts such as those of this Saturday, May 10. The club is sure that these acts do not represent the Sevilla fans, who are also aware of the importance of this Tuesday’s match against UD Las Palmas at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán.”

Tuesday’s match is vital for Sevilla, as they are facing a relegation rival. As things stand, they are four points clear of danger with three games to go, but a defeat to Las Palmas would make things more precarious – and likely increase fan tensions further.