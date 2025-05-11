There has been a lot of speculation surrounding Vinicius Junior’s future at Real Madrid in recent months, but that is now over. While he had been reportedly considering a move to Saudi Arabia, he has now decided to commit his future to the club he joined in 2018.

Vinicius Junior commits future to Real Madrid for next five years

Recently, it was revealed that Real Madrid and Vinicius were close to agreeing terms on a new contract, and Diario AS have now revealed that it is done. The Brazil international will be staying at the Santiago Bernabeu for many years to come as he prepares to sign a new five-year deal in the coming weeks.

Curiously, it is only a three-year extension on his current contract, which ends in 2027. But that it because Vinicius’ agent, Frederico Pena, is in favour of shorter contracts for his clients, as he likes them to have more freedom to leave their current clubs. And this means that Saudi Arabia’s dream could still be alive, albeit they will have to wait a while.

New deal sees Vinicius Junior becomes highest-paid player at Real Madrid

According to the report, Vinicius’ new deal will see him earn €100m net over the five years of its duration. And this will mean that he will officially be the new top earner at Real Madrid, taking over from Kylian Mbappe – although the Frenchman does earn more than his €75m salary due to a succulent signing bonus that he received upon joining from Paris Saint-Germain last summer.

Earlier this year, Vinicius is believed to have communicated to Real Madrid that he wanted to be the club’s highest-paid player with his new contract, and officials have given in. They see it as acceptable given that the 24-year-old has been a standout player for a while, even though he has had a tricky 2024-25 campaign.