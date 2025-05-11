Real Madrid are currently on course to end the season without a major trophy, but they could get some respite with the Club World Cup, which they are one of the favourites to win this summer. But there is a chance that they will go into the tournament without one of their best players.

Jude Bellingham has been nursing shoulder injury for 18 months

Jude Bellingham has been nursing a shoulder problem for well over a year, with the original injury having occurred in November 2023 during a match between Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano. And since then, the England international has wore armour-like strapping on the affected area, of which the amount has gradually increased in order to ensure protection from further aggravation.

The situation will come to an end this summer as Bellingham is set to undergo surgery, but as Relevo have reported, it is not clear when exactly he will go under the knife.

Real Madrid and Bellingham yet to decide on surgery date

Bellingham would be sidelined for a number of weeks upon undergoing surgery, which is why he has not yet had it. If he were to wait after the conclusion of Real Madrid’s participation at the Club World Cup, it would be inevitable that he misses the start of the 2025-26 season, which is something that club bosses are keen to avoid.

As such, there is also the possibility of Bellingham having surgery at the end of the season, but before the Club World Cup. In this case, he would not travel to the United States, but he would be fine for pre-season.

The final scenario could see Bellingham undergo surgery as early as next week. Defeat in El Clasico would all-but ensure that Real Madrid miss out on the La Liga title, and with the domestic season basically done in this case, there is scope for the operation to happen as soon as possible – but the club itself is not keen on this.

Bellingham himself is keen to have surgery as soon as possible, which is understandable given the pain he has been in over the last 18 months. It remains to be seen whether he goes under the knife in May, June or July.