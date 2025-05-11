The final El Clasico showdown of the 2024-25 season is here, with Barcelona and Real Madrid facing off for the fourth time. The Catalans have won all three previous meetings, and were they to repeat the feat at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, they would all-but guarantee themselves as La Liga champions.

Barcelona to name unchanged line-up for El Clasico

Barcelona have 4-0, 5-2 and 3-2 wins under their belt in their fixture this season, and they will be confident of another success on home soil. But they will need to bounce back from their Champions League exit earlier this week, so mental strength will be required – especially as Hansi Flick is planning to name the same side that started in Milan, say Sport. He does have Alejandro Balde and Marc Casado back from injury, while Robert Lewandowski is pushing to start, but all three will be on the bench.

Carlo Ancelotti to stick with same 11 players from Celta Vigo victory

As for Real Madrid, they know that a second successive victory at the Estadi Olimpic (after last season’s 2-1 win) would close them to within one point in the La Liga title race. But because of injuries, Carlo Ancelotti will be forced to start with the same players that faced Celta Vigo last weekend, as per Marca. Rodrygo Goes returns after missing that match, but Arda Guler is expected to retain his place in the line-up.

It should be another compelling El Clasico match-up in Catalonia. Barcelona are certainly favourites, and with Real Madrid missing three of their four starting defenders, there is a serious risk that another blowout could be on the cards. But these matches typically don’t work like this, and with La Liga on the line, the defending champions will be desperate to secure the win they need to keep their hopes alive of ending the season with a major trophy.