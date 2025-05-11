Lamine Yamal stepped up once again as Barcelona cruised past Real Madrid in their vital El Clasico showdown.

The Catalans are now seven points clear of their old foes in the La Liga title race with just three games left to play this season.

Hansi Flick can secure a debut campaign league title as early as May 15 if Barcelona seal a derby win at relegation-threatened Espanyol.

La Blaugrana shown steel to bounce back from a midweek UEFA Champions League exit at the hands of Inter Milan as they lost out 7-6 on aggregate at the San Siro.

Lamine Yamal netted in both games, as he inspired Barcelona back from two goals down against both opponents, and the teenager is now up to 15 goals in all competitions this season.

The chaotic loss in Milan hit Barcelona hard, with frustration over several refereeing decisions that went against them in the second leg, to end Flick’s treble dream.

Following his arrival back in Barcelona, Lamine Yamal opened up on a key chat with his mother, that set him back on track, just in time to face Real Madrid.

“In the end, I told my mother, the Champions League comes along every year. We’ll keep on trying, but today was important to win, to get us closer to the league title,” he told Mundo Deportivo at full time.

“It was a very important game to gain a considerable lead. After the UCL match, it was very important to win, and even more so if it was against Real Madrid. Today it’s time to enjoy it.”

Lamine Yamal has consistently stated the crucial role his mother- Sheila Ebana – has played in his rise to stardom for Barcelona and Spain.

Family remains a crucial part of his life and he is fiercely proud of his upbringing in the diverse neighbourhood of Rocafonda in the city of Mataro.