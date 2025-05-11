Barcelona roared over the line in their El Clasico battle with Real Madrid to move to the brink of the La Liga title.

Four first half goals secured a sensational turnaround as Hansi Flick’s side stormed to a 4-3 win on home soil despite Kylian Mbappe bagging a hat trick.

Victory against their fiercest rivals means Flick now needs just one more win to secure the league crown with three games left to play.

Teenage sensation Lamine Yamal continues to be a driving force in Flick’s team as he netted against Los Blancos for the third time this season.

That moves the 17-year-old to 15 goals scored across all competitions in just his second full season in the Barcelona first team.

The Spain international has built up an army of fans already in his young career with pundits and former players lining up to claim he could go on to become an all time great.

One of his biggest supporters is former Barcelona striker Thierry Henry with the Frenchman in attendance at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys for the win.

Why did Thierry Henry swap shirts with Lamine Yamal?

Henry previously made a cheeky request to Lamine Yamal – after Barcelona’s UEFA Champions League semi final first leg win over Inter Milan in April – and the pair sealed the deal at full time.

Lamine Yamal promised a shirt swap with Henry and the club confirmed a superb moment between Barcelona stars of past and present.

Victory over Espanyol on May 15 could ensure an El Clasico and Catalan derby double in less than a week for Flick as part of a superb end to his debut campaign.

Espanyol are not quite safe from relegation danger heading into the final few games and they will likely need two or three points in the run-in to make completely sure of survival.