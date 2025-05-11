Sunday’s La Liga action saw a few big twists in the race for UEFA Champions League qualification alongside Barcelona’s 4-3 El Clasico win.

Athletic Club’s narrow 1-0 Basque derby win over Alaves puts them on course for a top five spot as rivals Real Betis stumbled at home to Osasuna.

Leganes gave their survival hopes a huge boost with victory over Espanyol to keep themselves in the hunt.

Leganes 3-2 Espanyol: The race to survive is on

Leganes have thrown down a marker to the other sides in the relegation battle that they are ready to fight to the end.

Seydouba Cisse’s composed finish set them on the road to a key home victory over Espanyol with the visitors probably already safe.

That could be a massive goal 😱 Seydouba Cissé's pressing pays off as he opens the scoring for Leganés against Espanyol 🇬🇳 𝑃𝑟𝑒𝑠𝑒𝑛𝑡𝑒𝑑 𝑏𝑦 @sbk | 18+ | 𝑃𝑙𝑒𝑎𝑠𝑒 𝐺𝑎𝑚𝑏𝑙𝑒 𝑅𝑒𝑠𝑝𝑜𝑛𝑠𝑖𝑏𝑙𝑦 pic.twitter.com/bBTib9k7VJ — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) May 11, 2025

Yan Diomande doubled the home side’s lead before a Marash Kumbulla own goal put them 3-0 up just after the hour mark.

However, the drama was not over – as Leandro Cabrera and Pere Milla set up a tense finale – but Leganes end the weekend just one point behind 17th-place Alaves.

Athletic Club 1-0 Alaves: Champions League calling for Ernesto Valverde

Athletic Club will not reach next season’s UCL by winning the Europa League after being dumped out in the semi finals by Manchester United.

However, they are now just one win away from securing their return to Europe’s top tier after a tight victory over Alaves.

Manu Sanchez’s late own goal proved to be the dividing line between the teams and three points split across their final three games will seal their place.

⚽ Le CSC de Manu Sánchez donne l'avantage à l'Athletic dans cette fin de match à San Mamés.pic.twitter.com/AyhUOrsW98 — LigActu 🇪🇸 (@LigActu) May 11, 2025

Real Betis 1-1 Osasuna: Pellegrini’s Conference League hangover

Real Betis have a packed schedule to end 2024/25 after booking their spot in the Conference League final against Chelsea.

Stretching themselves over two competitions is beginning to cause an issue for Manuel Pellegrini and they could not hold on for the win at home to Osasuna.

Cucho Hernandez’s second half goal was cancelled out by a late equaliser from the on-fire Ante Budimir.

ANTE BUDIMIR SCORES AGAINST BETIS!!! 19TH GOAL IN LA LIGA!!!pic.twitter.com/YEzPskpOjF — TheCroatianLad (@TheCroatianLad) May 11, 2025

Pellegrini’s charges are now three points adrift of fifth place Villarreal with three clashes to go

