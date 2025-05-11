Barcelona are on the verge securing the La Liga title after a superb 4-3 El Clasico win over Real Madrid in Catalonia.

With three games remaining in the 2024/25 season, Barcelona are now seven points clear of their fiercest rivals, as Hansi Flick aims for the league crown in his debut season.

Kylian Mbappe’s hat trick was not enough to block Barcelona, as first half goals from Eric Garcia, Lamine Yamal – and a double from Raphinha – sealed a sensational win.

One more victory is required to tick the title box as Barcelona head to neighbours Espanyol on May 15 with the chance for more bragging rights on offer.

Victory over Real Madrid was always going to put Barcelona right on track to hit their title target and three points on the board was even more impressive in the context of a midweek loss in Milan.

Flick’s push to also win the UEFA Champions League was ended by a chaotic loss at Inter Milan, as Simone Inzaghi’s team progressed to the final, on a controversial night at the San Siro.

Defeat and a draining 120 minutes could have knocked Barcelona out of their winning stride domestically – and two early Mbappe goals threatened to do just that – but Flick was impressed with the lessons learnt against Inter.

What did Hansi Flick say after El Clasico win?

“I still don’t feel like a champion. It’s true we’re in a good position,” as per Mundo Deportivo.

“It would be nice to win three titles, but we still have one victory left to get, three points, and all our opponents want to win against us.

“We have quality and we’ll get there.

“We came back from a 2-0 deficit once again, just as we did in Milan, having played more than 120 minutes in that game. It wasn’t easy, and these players did it again, that was very important for the squad.”