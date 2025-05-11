Carlo Ancelotti rejects Rodrygo rift talk and confirms Vinicius Junior injury

Carlo Ancelotti conceded Real Madrid’s La Liga title defence is over after a bruising 4-3 El Clasico defeat at Barcelona.

Ancelotti’s defending champions landed in Catalonia needing a win to close the title gap to a single point in behind Hansi Flick’s pace setters.

Kylian Mbappe’s early double looked to put Los Blancos on course for a shock victory against the odds but Barcelona overpowered them before the break.

Four first half goals from Barcelona completely flipped the game on its head, as Real Madrid crumbled, and saw their title hopes slip away.

Even Mbappe clinching his hat trick could not drag Ancelotti’s team back into the contest and they end the weekend seven points behind La Blaugrana.

Ancelotti stated Real Madrid will battle on in their final three games of the campaign as he prepares to walk away this summer.

One more win will seal the title for Barcelona and hasten the process of Xabi Alonso arriving to replace Ancelotti in the Spanish capital.

After the game, Ancelotti was hit with questions about two of his Brazilian stars, as Vinicius Junior was forced off injured and Rodrygo Goes remained on the bench.

Vinicius set up two of Mbappe’s goals, but limped off in the closing stages, as Ancelotti opted for Enrick Felipe and debutant Victor Munoz over Rodrygo, as he chased the game.

Ancelotti confirms Rodrygo injury issue

Injury and illness meant Rodrygo was not fit enough to start and Ancelotti rejected rumours of an issue between himself and the club’s No.11.

“He recovered, but was not feeling well [that’s why he did not start],” as per quotes from Marca.

“There’s nothing there, I have zero problems with him. He wasn’t at 100%. If I put him on for five or seven minutes, if he’s not at 100%, he’s only getting injured.

“Vini could not finish the game, he has a sprained ankle.”