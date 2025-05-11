Barcelona and Real Madrid target opens up on summer plans

Barcelona and Real Madrid will both be in the market for defenders, and they have both set their sights on a player that is available for free this summer: Jonathan Tah.

Tah has attracted interest from both clubs in recent months, and he is also wanted by the likes of Manchester United and Bayern Munich. Whoever does sign him will get a deal done without a transfer fee as the Germany international has already announced that he is leaving Bayer Leverkusen upon the expiry of his contract.’

Jonathan Tah provides update on his future

And in an interview with Bild (via MD), Tah has now spoken on his future. He has revealed that he has not yet chosen his next club.

“I will make a decision soon. I don’t want to set a date. The truth is that it will not take two months.”

Jonathan Tah gives hint to Barcelona and Real Madrid

Tah also gave a hint towards the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid by stating that he would be very interested in playing outside of Germany.

“When you go to a place where you may not speak the language, it’s a particularly challenging experience. This also applies to my position, which I naturally want to play within a team. It would require a lot of me to get involved somewhere. That’s why going abroad is so attractive to me.”

And on Barcelona specifically, he was asked about whether he had doubts about their ability to register him, with has been a problem with some signings in recent years.

“I have no influence on that. I can only make my own decisions, and everything else would have to come from others.”