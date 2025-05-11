Barcelona and Real Madrid are readily themselves for the final El Clasico of the season at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys. The Catalans have won the three previous meetings by an aggregate score of 12-4, and another victory would all-but ensure themselves as La Liga champions.

Barcelona start as favourites for the win – not only because they have a perfect record against Real Madrid this season, but because Carlo Ancelotti will be forced to play a weakened defence due to injuries. Hansi Flick’s side has the best attack in Europe, and many believe that it will take advantage of the likes of Lucas Vazquez and Fran Garcia.

Luis Enrique expects Barcelona dominance in El Clasico

And one of those confident of a comfortable Barcelona victory is former player and manager Luis Enrique. The current PSG head coach gave his prediction for El Clasico after watching his side win 4-1 at Montpellier on Saturday, as per Diario AS.

“3-0 for Barcelona, easy.”

Like Barcelona, PSG have also had a very strong season. They have already won Ligue 1 at a canter, and should they win the Coupe de France and Champions League, a famous treble would have been secured. Luis Enrique spoke on the latter tournament, with his side reaching the final earlier this week with an aggregate victory against Arsenal.

“There are no differences. I think that the final itself – the event itself – it doesn’t matter what team you’re in, it involves a cumulative pressure that you have to know how to manage. A final involves so many circumstances surrounding the match, that we have seen finals that continually change face, not only because of the result, but also because of the management of feelings. A final implies maximum level, maximum tension, but there are no differences in pressure, it is the same objective.”

There will be a fair few Barcelona supporters cheering for PSG in the Champions League final because of Luis Enrique, and on Sunday, he will be cheering for his former club to get one over on Real Madrid again.