Barcelona aiming to achieve El Clasico feat for first time in 42 years

Barcelona and Real Madrid play the fourth El Clasico of the season on Sunday, and it is one that could decide the La Liga title. The Catalans are currently four points clear with four matches to play, so a victory would all-but ensure that the trophy will be theirs for the second time in three seasons.

Barcelona have dominated El Clasico this season with a 100% win rate

And they will start as favourites – not only because they have won their previous three meetings against Real Madrid this season, but injuries mean that Carlo Ancelotti will be forced to name a weakened defence that the best attack in Europe will be aiming to take advantage of at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

It has been a stellar season for Barcelona, even with their Champions League exit earlier this week. And in the meetings with Real Madrid, they have been dominant with three wins at an aggregate score of 12-4.

Hansi Flick can further his greatness with another El Clasico win on Sunday

A fourth El Clasico victory of the season would see Hansi Flick achieve something as Barcelona manager that many before him have not. As per Sport, the last time that the Catalans defeated their bitter rivals on four occasions in a single campaign was 42 years ago, back in 1982-83.

Udo Lattek (one match) and César Luis Menotti (four matches) were the managers that season, as Barcelona won four of their five meetings with Real Madrid (D1). Interestingly, the 1982-82 campaign was the first of a certain Diego Maradona in the Blaugrana jersey, and he made an instant in the fixtures.

It remains to be seen whether Barcelona can make it four wins from four against Real Madrid. They will need to show significant mental strength after their Champions League exit earlier in the week, but they have shown this under Flick on multiple occasions this season.