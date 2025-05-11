Raphinha has had an incredible season at Barcelona, and he will be hoping that it gets even better in the coming weeks. 33 goals and 22 assists speaks for itself, and having already helped Hansi Flick’s side win the Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup, he will be keen for success in La Liga too.

Raphinha looks ahead to the final El Clasico of the season

Victory in Sunday’s El Clasico showdown against Real Madrid would all-but secure a second La Liga title in three years for Barcelona. As per Movistar (via MD), Raphinha looked ahead to the match at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

“The Clasicos are experienced like a final. It’s a different game, something special. The city comes to a standstill. The whole world sees it. Until the moment we enter the stadium, everything is very tense before the Clasico. The tension is normal in every game, but this one is more intense.

“We are both fighting for La Liga, there is no better or worse team here. I think we are well prepared and we will achieve a great result. Being able to play and score in the Clasico is special for me, but the best thing is to win, whether I score or not. Winning is what matters.”

Raphinha makes his future clear amid Premier League and Saudi interest

On the back of his incredible season, Raphinha has been linked with a move away from Barcelona. Clubs in the Premier League are following his situation, but he has now made it clear that he has no desire to leave.

“To think about reaching the top of football without Barcelona is illogical. Honestly, I’m enjoying it a lot right now. I didn’t expect it even in my dreams. I can’t imagine a Barcelona without Raphinha.

“What’s next? My renewal.”