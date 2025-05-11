Barcelona set €60m asking price for surprising star that Saudi Arabia want

Barcelona need to raise funds if they are to do all of their desired business this summer, and there are numerous players that could be sold. The likes of Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen and Ansu Fati are believed to be on the chopping block, and another that could move on is Fermin Lopez.

It has been a relatively challenging season for Fermin, who has sometimes struggled to break into the thoughts of head coach Hansi Flick. But despite this, he has managed to accumulate six goals and eight assists in 42 appearances.

Saudi Arabia eyeing summer move for Fermin Lopez

But despite these numbers, there is a chance that he could be sold during the summer transfer window in order to raise funds. It has been reported in recent weeks that Barcelona are open to selling, and now, Relevo have reported that Saudi Arabia are sizing up a move.

Clubs in the nation are prepared to make an offer worth €8m per year for the 21-year-old, as they continue to target younger players with the likes of Gabri Veiga and Jhon Duran having already moved to the Middle East.

The same report has noted that Barcelona would consider letting Fermin go, but only if they were to receive an offer in excess of €60m. It is worth noting that Saudi Arabia are not the only ones that could make a move, with Premier League clubs having also shown interest over the last 12 months.

Saudi Arabia also continue keeping tabs on Raphinha

Fermin is not the only Barcelona player that could move to Saudi Arabia this summer, as Raphinha continues to be tracked by clubs in the Saudi Pro League. However, there are fewer chances for this to happen as the Brazil international is expected to sign a new contract in Catalonia over the coming weeks.