Barcelona face defensive headache for La Liga title clincher at Espanyol

Barcelona are just one step away from sealing the La Liga title this season with three games left to play this month.

La Blaugrana produced an incredible performance to battle back against Real Madrid in a season-defining El Clasico showdown.

Two early goals from Kylian Mbappe threatened to derail Hansi Flick’s team but they showed impressive durability to score four first half goals.

Mbappe’s hat trick could not block Flick from victory and Barcelona are now just one win away from sealing the title.

Barcelona can be crowned as champions at neighbours Espanyol on May 15 in what would be another boost for the buoyant Barca fans.

Flick called for calm ahead of another derby and insisted they must focus on getting the job done – either at Espanyol – or in their other two remaining matches.

However, his options in defence will be depleted on the other side of the city, with veteran centre back Inigo Martinez suspended.

Martinez picked up his fifth La Liga yellow card of the season against Real Madrid and will serve an automatic one-game ban against Espanyol.

Flick indicated post-game that Pau Cubarsi was substituted in the second half due to a stomach bug, but he should be OK to keep his place in the team.

With the title so close, Flick may not risk the teenager at Espanyol, and reports from Marca indicate Ronald Araujo will come in to cover for Martinez.

The Uruguayan was not risked late on against Real Madrid, with Flick keeping Martinez’s ban in mind, and a late call will be made on Cubarsi.

Alejandro Balde came off the bench against Los Blancos – as part of Flick’s plan to bring him back in gradually following injury – and the Spain star should start in midweek ahead of Gerard Martin at left back.