Arsenal clinch key step in Martin Zubimendi deal as Real Madrid step aside

Arsenal have hit a major target in their transfer race for Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi this summer.

Real Madrid have been battling the Premier League side for Zubimendi since the start of 2025 but the Gunners have consistently held the advantage.

Los Blancos were confident the ongoing changes at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu would not impact a deal – with incoming new boss Xabi Alonso already adding him to a three-man transfer wish list.

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold is on the verge of completing a free transfer move to Madrid but Zubimendi looks to be heading to North London.

Confidence over the ‘Alonso factor’ has reduced in recent weeks as Arsenal looks more solid for his next step.

Arsenal now appear to have clinched a crucial breakthrough as per exclusive reports from Talksport.

La Real have accepted Zubimendi will move on this summer with Arsenal already confirming their willingness to activate his £51m release clause in the Basque Country.

The latest update indicates Zubimendi has told his advisors he will accept the move when the clause is triggered in June.

Personal terms have now also been agreed with Zubimendi as he prepares to sign a four-year deal at the Emirates Stadium including a significant wage increase from his current La Real deal.

Mikel Arteta is looking to rebuild his Arsenal engine room, via the signing of Zubimendi, with two midfield exits also on the cards.

Veteran Jorginho will head back to Brazil when his contract expires at the end of the campaign with Thomas Partey also on his way out.

The Ghanaian is on the radar of La Liga teams, if he opts for a move back to Spain, or could potentially be a target for the Saudi Pro League alongside Belgium international Leandro Trossard.