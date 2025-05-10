Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has responded to speculation over the future of his position, with Xabi Alonso expected to succeed him this summer. The Italian coach is reported to be joining Brazil at the end of the season, and Alonso announced his departure from Bayer Leverkusen on Friday.

Alonso remained coy on his future after Leverkusen, giving a press conference that occurred just hours after reports that he had agreed to a three-year deal with Real Madrid. Ancelotti is in the process of preparing El Clasico with his players, but his future was again a major topic.

“I read that he’s leaving Bayer Leverkusen. He’s done an incredible job and the doors are open to him because he’s proven to be one of the best in the world.”

‘Honeymoon phase not over’ – Carlo Ancelotti

Ancelotti did not dispute the idea that the changeover on the Real Madrid bench was ‘an open secret’ when it was put into a question. Having previously described himself as in a constant honeymoon phase with Real Madrid, and was asked whether he felt it was coing to an end.

“With this club, the honeymoon never ends. Real Madrid, like Milan before them, are clubs that remain in my heart for the time I’ve been here and for the relationships. When the pressure goes down, the affection rises. The honeymoon with Madrid will last until the last day of my life.”

“I don’t have any different feelings than I do normally, a Clasico is always a special game. I’m focused on preparing for the last game of the season – the last Clasico of the season – because Barcelona are not in the Club World Cup.”

Three games stick out for Ancelotti over his time

Ancelotti will reach 350 games in charge of Real Madrid against Barcelona, but had no trouble picking out the games that he remembers most fondly – the Champions League finals.

“It’s not that complicated. Lisbon, Paris, and London. It’s not that complicated for these 350. I don’t remember all 350. In some games we’ve done well, and others are better to forget because they’re not always done well.”

Ancelotti has reached exit deal with Real Madrid

The Italian coach has reportedly reached an exit deal with Los Blancos, as he prepares the final run-in. The odd thing is that if Real Madrid could turn over Barcelona at Montjuic, they would be just a point behind them with three games to play in La Liga, drawing them close to an unlikely La Liga title. Either way, it seems the decisions have been made already.