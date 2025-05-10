Real Madrid send scouts to watch left-back

Real Madrid are looking to revamp their defence next season, with a leaky backline proving their downfall on multiple occasions this season. Already they appear to have wrapped up the signature of Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back, but more are set to follow him through the door.

Much of the talk has been about the arrival of a central defender this summer, with the likes of William Saliba at Arsenal and Dean Huijsen linked to Los Blancos. Another uncertainty is the left-back spot though, which has not been cited as a priority, but it would be no surprise to see them invest there. Originally they did make a move for Alphonso Davies, but he decided to remain at Bayern Munich.

Real Madrid send scout to watch Alvaro Carreras in person

One of the names that has been mentioned for the left-back spot is Benfica’s Alvaro Carreras. The Spaniard has been in impressive form this season, and has attracted the attention of several sides, including Atletico Madrid. He has a €60m release clause, but Manchester United also have an €18m buyback option on him.

According to Record (via MD) in Portugal, Real Madrid scouts will be present in Lisbon on Saturday night at the Estadio da Luz, as Sporting CP face Benfica in a decisive clash for the Portuguese title. They say that the Eagles would be willing to do business for around €50m.

Uncertainty over Ferland Mend and Fran Garcia

Los Blancos are likely to listen to offers for Fran Garcia, depending on Xabi Alonso’s opinion on him, and the same can be said for Ferland Mendy after another injury-hit season for the Frenchman, although he seems more likely to stay. Real Madrid also have a €9m buyback option on Miguel Gutierrez at Girona, whom Alonso tried to sign for Bayer Leverkusen.