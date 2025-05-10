Real Madrid agree summer deal for midfielder likened to Toni Kroos

There has been a lot of debate about whether Real Madrid will sign a midfielder this summer, and they will – albeit, not for the first team. Instead, they are projected to bring in a talented youngster that will enter one of the La Fabrica teams.

Real Madrid are always on the lookout for top teenage talents, and in particular, they have been identifying players from within Spain. Lamine Fati arrived from Leganes’ academy in January, and he will soon be joined by another highly-rated youngster.

Real Madrid add midfielder to pool of La Fabrica talent

As reported by Relevo, Real Madrid have agreed a deal to sign Leo Westin from Las Palmas in the summer. The 16-year-old midfielder, who can also operate in central defence, has been scouted by Los Blancos in recent months, and they have now made their move to add him to La Fabrica.

Real Madrid have high hopes for Westin, and according to those within the club, the Swedish youth international has a similar playstyle to Toni Kroos, who left Los Blancos last summer after a trophy-laden 10-year spell at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Westin could be fast-tracked to higher age groups upon Real Madrid arrival

Upon Westin’s arrival at Real Madrid in the summer, he will be allocated into one of the squads in La Fabrica. The most likely outcome is that he joins up with the U17s or U18s, but there is a chance that he is promoted to the U19s, who are off the back of an impressive season under head coach Alvaro Arbeloa, who will be promoted himself to Castilla manager for the start of the 2025-26 campaign.

Westin is bound to be the first of many young players that Real Madrid sign this summer, as they continue to look to improve the quality of La Fabrica. It remains to be seen who else arrives.