Real Madrid have been constantly hamstrung by injuries this season, and none more so than in their backline, where Eder Militao, Dani Carvajal, David Alaba and Ferland Mendy – a Champions League-winning defence – have missed significant amounts of time this season. They are keen to strengthen their backline this summer in the transfer market.

A deal for free agent Trent Alexander-Arnold has all but been wrapped up, adding a starting quality right-back to their ranks for next season. There has been less talk about the left-back position, although a move has not been ruled out, but at the top of the agenda is a centre-back.

William Saliba and Dean Huijsen top of their shortlist

Arsenal defender William Saliba has been dubbed the ‘Bellingham of defenders’ in the Spanish capital, but a deal for the Frenchman looks difficult, and if it is possible, much more likely next summer due to his contractual situation. Spain international Dean Huijsen has been cited as perhaps the favourite for a switch this year, with a €60m release clause in his Bournemouth deal.

Yet Chelsea are reportedly in pole position for Huijsen, and he already has four offers on the table from Premier League sides. Los Blancos are yet to make a move, and doubtful about activating the release clause.

Jorrel Hato the alternative

The likes of Castello Lukeba has been mentioned as a potential alternative, but the RB Leipzig’s €90m price tag has put them off. Relevo say that Real Madrid are closely scouting Dutch defender Jorrel Hato at Ajax as a pòtential alternative though.

It is not the first time he has been linked to Los Blancos, but Hato is draring comparisons at Valdebebas to David Alaba for his versatility – he has spent most of this season at left-back. Real Madrid have no doubt that he has the quality to play at Real Madrid, even if he needs to improve in some areas, and at 19, fits their age profile.

Similarly to Huijsen and Saliba though, Real Madrid refuse to get into a bidding war for Hato, and will only cut a deal they feel is fair. Hato has a contract until 2028 with no release clause. Chelsea have also enquired about Hato, and there would be competition for him too.

Could Hato turn out to be the perfect signing for Real Madrid

With Mendy frequently absent, and Fran Garcia not trusted by the club, Hato could kill two birds with one stone. Carlo Ancelotti ended up using Alaba at left-back in the Champions League, where he struggled, but Hato could strengthen their backline both in central defence and at left-back. New manager Xabi Alonso may also change systems next year, but Hato would also make sense as a left-sided central defender in a back three.