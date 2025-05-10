Real Madrid and England star Jude Bellingham set for surgery

Few would question the commitment of Jude Bellingham, be it for Real Madrid or England, with the 21-year-old star pushing himself to the limit for his teams time and again. However he looks as if he could be set for his first major injury lay-off since arriving in the Spanish capital.

Back in November of 2023, Bellingham fell awkwardly during a clash with Rayo Vallecano. He would end up playing through it, but was diagnosed with a dislocated shoulder. Since, he has avoided surgery by playing with his shoulder heavily strapped to avoid aggravating the injury.

Surgery avoided by Bellingham last summer

There was talk in the Spanish capital that he could undergo surgery last summer. With Euro 2024 taking place in Germany though, there was little question that he would be playing, and with England reaching the final, there was little in the way of a break before the new season.

The issue has not been resolved though, and Bellingham continues to play through pain. Los Blancos are aware that the only way to definitively resolve the issue is by a visit to the operating table.

Bellingham will likely have surgery this time

According to Marca, ‘everything points to’ Bellingham having surgery on his shoulder this summer. While it is acknowledged that there is no good time for surgery, this may finally be the point at which he resolves what has been a constant source of discomfort.

How will this impact Real Madrid?

Bellingham opened up on the shoulder injury December, saying that he felt ‘pretty good’, but it appears he will be advised to try and nip the issue in the bud. It is not clear at what point he would have the surgery though, with the Club World Cup on the horizon.

If he were to have the surgery before that tournament, he could conceivably be back in action for the start of next season, or at the very least the opening games. If he were to go under the knife after their trip to the USA, then Bellingham would likely be looking at a return in September at the earliest.