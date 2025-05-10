Real Madrid make transfer decision amid missing out on Xabi Alonso target

Real Madrid will begin a new era in the summer when Xabi Alonso arrives to replace Carlo Ancelotti as the club’s head coach, and his incoming could also lead to significant changes in the first team squad. Signings are planned, but one that has been speculated will not be sought.

Real Madrid decided against making a move for Martin Zubimendi

Alonso will arrive in the summer with a different tactical identity to Ancelotti, and he will be keen to sign his own players. One of those he wanted was Martin Zubimendi, who is expected to leave Real Sociedad at the end of the season. But as has been revealed in recent days, the 26-year-old will not arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Zubimendi is set to join Arsenal instead, beating Real Madrid to his signature. Or so many have thought, but the actual situation is simple: Los Blancos never made a definitive move to sign him, as revealed by Relevo.

No plans for midfielder to be signed this summer as Real Madrid deliver stance

Real Madrid appreciate Zubimendi, but it was decided that he would not be sought. And that is because club bosses have made it clear that there will be no new midfielder arriving this summer.

Alonso argued the case for Zubimendi’s arrival, but after being told the club’s stance, he simply accepted it. In the eyes of Real Madrid, the Spain international was not needed as they believe that they already possess the three best defensive midfielders in the world: Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga.

There has been significant struggles in the Real Madrid midfield this season, with Tchouameni and Camavinga both having gone through difficult spells at times, and outside of the Valverde, the depth has been considered below par. Despite this, Dani Ceballos has stepped up on occasion, as has 39-year-old Luka Modric, whose future remains up in the air with less than two months to go until his contract expires.