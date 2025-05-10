Liverpool register interest in Martin Zubimendi alternative playing in La Liga

Liverpool have appeared to officially miss out on signing Arsenal-bound Martin Zubimendi, but they have already moved on from the Real Sociedad – and instead, another La Liga star is on their radar.

Last summer, Liverpool tried to sign Zubimendi, and although a deal had been taken for granted at one stage, the 26-year-old opted to turn down the move in favour of staying at La Real for one more season. And it has turned out to be exactly one season as he has agreed terms with Arsenal.

Liverpool were disappointed to miss out on Zubimendi last summer, but they put it behind them as they went on to win the Premier League this season. But there is a need for midfield reinforcements at Anfield, and La Liga is once again where they are looking.

Liverpool turn their attention to Athletic Club midfielder Mikel Jauregizar

As reported by Anfield Watch, Liverpool have identified Mikel Jauregizar as a leading target ahead of the summer transfer window opening next month. The 21-year-old has been a breakout star for Athletic Club this season, and since December, he has nailed down a regular starting spot in Ernesto Valverde’s line-up.

Jauregizar may not have been known to many in England prior to scoring a wondergoal against Manchester United earlier this week, but Liverpool appear to have been watching him for a while. And if that is the case, their reports would be positive, given that he has been excellent for Athletic since establishing himself as a starter.

Athletic Club unlikely to make things easy for Liverpool

Liverpool may well pursue a deal for Jauregizar this summer, but reaching an agreement with Athletic will be easier said than done. Los Leones are likely to have no plans to negotiate for one of the stars given his importance in Bilbao, so the Premier League champions may have to activate his release clause to orchestrate his arrival on Merseyside.