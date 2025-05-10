Saturday saw five La Liga fixtures taking place across Spain, with each having something on the line for at least one club involved. The matches saw Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad face off at the RiyadhAir Metropolitano, Villarreal travel to Girona, Celta Vigo host Sevilla at Balaidos, Valencia take on Getafe, with Mallorca and Real Valladolid also butting heads.

Alexander Sorloth dominates as Atletico Madrid see off Real Sociedad

Atletico Madrid 4-0 Real Sociedad

It was an evening to remember for Atletico Madrid, and especially Alexander Sorloth, as they dispatched of Real Sociedad. All four goals came in the first half, and they were all scored by the Norwegian striker – in the process, he broke two La Liga records that will be very difficult for anyone to beat in the future.

Sorloth found the back of the net in the 7th, 10th, 11th and 30th minute, and with this result, Atleti are now almost assured of finishing in third place in La Liga – but they still trail second-placed Real Madrid by five points, having played a game more. La Real are now down in 12th, with their European hopes slipping away.

Late winner keeps Villarreal in charge of Champions League destiny

Girona 0-1 Villarreal

Villarreal remain the masters of their own destiny in the race to qualify for next season’s Champions League after a dramatic victory over Girona. The visitors had the better of the chances throughout at Montilivi, but the goal did not come until the 89th minute – and it was an incredible moment for Etta Eyong, who netted for the first team for the very first time.

Villarreal stay in fifth with this result, and they are now level on points with Athletic Club in fourth – who have a game in hand. Girona stay 16th, six points above the relegation zone.

10-man Celta Vigo defeat disappointing Sevilla to keep in Europa League hunt

Celta Vigo 3-2 Sevilla

Celta Vigo secured one of their most impressive results of the season with a victory over Sevilla in which they played with 10 men for the entire second half. Ilaix Moriba opened the scoring, but the hosts had Marcos Alonso sent off right on half time for a handball inside the penalty area – the resulting spot-kick was scored by Nemanja Gudelj.

Despite this, Celta rallied, and they scored through Oscar Mingueza and Borja Iglesias. Kike Salas netted late on, but it was not enough for Sevilla, who stay in 15th. Celta move back up to seventh with their win.

First half show sees Valencia overcome goal-shy Getafe

Valencia 3-0 Getafe

Valencia made it 10 matches unbeaten with a resounding victory over Getafe. All three goals came in the opening half, scored by Pepelu, Diego Lopez and Hugo Duro.

And with that win, Los Che are now into the top 10 of the La Liga standings, with two points separating them from the final European place. Getafe stay in 13th, as it is now five defeats in a row (and four matches in a row without a goal).

Mallorca remain in European hunt with Son Moix comeback victory

Mallorca 2-1 Real Valladolid

Mallorca had to come from behind to defeat already-relegated Real Valladolid at Son Moix. Chuki scored after 11 minutes, but the hosts responded with goals from Omar Mascarell and Sergi Darder either side of half time.

Mallorca are 9th after that result, level on points with Rayo in the final European place. Valladolid remain very much rock bottom after a ninth successive defeat.