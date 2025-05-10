Leganes manager Borja Jimenez has rocked the club by the suggesting that he could leave this summer, with just four games to go. Jimenez’s side have a crucial game on Sunday against Espanyol, with four points separating them from safety.

Los Pepineros have battled hard for their spot in La Liga this season, despite having one of the lowest salary limits and lowest budgets in the division. Jimenez arrived two summers ago, and guided Leganes to an unlikely Segunda championship.

Borja Jimenez hints at exit

Ahead of the game against Espanyol though, with his contract expiring at the end of the season, Jimenez implied that he felt he was unlikely to be there next season when asked about his future.

“Given the dates, I don’t think so, but I don’t know,” he told Relevo.

“It depends. The most important thing is Leganes, trying to maintain the team, and from there, we’ll have time to talk about what happens in the future. It’s May, the contract ends in a few days, and we haven’t started any talks. It’s more a hunch than anything, given the dates we’ve come to.”

Giant-killing at Leganes

Leganes are in desperate need of wins at this point, but have shown over the course of the season they can mix it with the very best. In three meetings with Real Madrid, twice they have lost 3-2, and Leganes have scored famous victories over Barcelona at Montjuic, and Atletico Madrid at Butarque.

What remains for Leganes this season?

After hosting Los Pericos, Leganes go to Champions League-chasing Villarreal, but close out the season against direct rivals Las Palmas in Gran Canaria, and already relegated Real Valladolid at Butarque. Los Pepineros will certainly feel they can grab results in those games – it is not clear how Jimenez’s announcement will impact them.