Jude Bellingham set for positional change under Xabi Alonso

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham surprised the world last season, moving into a much more offensive role and scoring plenty of goals. Carlo Ancelotti’s masterstroke has run its course though for Los Blancos, who are planning a change of position.

Following the exit of Karim Benzema, and with Joselu Mato the only striker signed, Ancelotti designed a system with Bellingham arriving in the final third from deep, and Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes ahead of him. Bellingham managed an impressive 23 goals and 13 assists in 43 games. This season he still has a strong 14 goals and 13 assists, but he is set to play deeper from next season.

Positional change for Jude Bellingham

According to Marca, Bellingham will move back to a more traditional midfield role going forward. The club have decided it would be best for the team, and he will likely play in a double pivot next season, or in a three, as he used to do for Borussia Dortmund.

Martin Zubimendi and Alexis Mac Allister have been linked with Los Blancos, but with the priority for the summer the backline, Bellingham will move back to play in a deeper role, as he did well against Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final. They believe his creative talents will help the team from there, even if he has room to improve defensively.

Another factor that has been considered is that in his current role, coming centrally but having to defend the left flank, he has been given too much work to do, something that has taken its toll physically.

Less time for Bellingham to adapt?

The same outlet reported that Bellingham would likely be ruled out during the summer, with surgery on his shoulder most likely to take place. Depending on if it is before or after the Club World Cup, that will likely rule him out of most of preseason, if not the start of the season. This would obviously give Bellingham less time to adapt to his new role.