Barcelona manager Hansi Flick was confident that his side would be able to respond to defeat against Inter in the Champions League semi-final, after losing out in heartbreaking fashion. The Blaugrana know that avoiding defeat against Los Blancos would be a major step towards the La Liga title.

“We’re doing well after the defeat in Milan. Everyone knows it’s not easy, but we’re doing things right and we’ve talked about what we want to do. We have four games left, and a Clasico is very important. It’s about being confident about what we want to show.”

“When you play these kinds of games, Real Madrid tries to do everything they can. I’m not so worried about the table. What we have to do is win. And that’s our attitude. We’re just focused on this game. Nothing else.”

‘La Liga is the most honest title’ – Hansi Flick

Flick went on to refer to the league as the most honest title and most honest reflection of the season.

“We have four games. And as I said before, we’re going to focus on each match and try to win every one of them. And El Clasico is the first, the most important for the Barca fans, for the players, and for me and my staff. It’s fantastic. This has nothing to do with them lacking energy because they have it. They’re doing a fantastic job, and we want to continue in the same vein.”

“La Liga is the most honest title. You have to play 38 games, and if you reach the end and finish first, it’s the most honest title.”

Flick on Real Madrid’s tactics

The last meeting between the two saw Real Madrid defend deep in the first half, but were much more aggressive in the second, putting the Blaugrana under pressure. Flick was asked which he was expecting on Sunday.

“We could see both sides of the coin. We have to be ready. They also pressured us man-to-man in the final, and they do that very well. They have a formidable offensive system. It’s a possibility for tomorrow.”

Wojciech Szczesny and Robert Lewandowski future

“Yes,” he responded to whether Wojciech Szczesny would be starting El Clasico, before going on to answer questions about the future of Szczesny and Robert Lewandowski. Both are expected to extend their deals for next year, but they are yet to be announced.

“It’s Deco’s job; I’m not in charge of contracts. I’m happy with him, though. He’s always very positive, calm, and stays cool, and that’s good for us. I think he’d like to stay. He’s more laid-back, sometimes he smokes a little, but that’s just how he is. I don’t think I’ve ever had a player like him. He’s the right age and very relaxed,” he told the press, and was met with laughter.

Gerard Martin and Eric Garcia likely to start El Clasico

Before his press conference, it was announced that Alejandro Balde and Marc Casado had returned to fitness, and were given the medical green light. Flick said that Balde could contribute in the second half, but more or less confirmed that Eric Garcia and Gerard Martin would be the starting pair at full-back.