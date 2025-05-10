Fabrizio Romano provides interesting Marcus Rashford-Barcelona update

Barcelona may have to be smart with deals this summer due to their financial problems, and Marcus Rashford could be someone that is the subject of this. The Manchester United star is currently on loan at Aston Villa, who do have an option to sign him on a permanent basis – but for now, there is no indication that this will be activated at the end of the season.

Barcelona made a move for Rashford in January, but they eventually fell short. But that has not deterred the player, who would be very interested in joining Hansi Flick’s squad for the 2025-26 season.

Barcelona believe Marcus Rashford deal can be resurrected

As per CaughtOffside, Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the situation with Barcelona and Rashford, and he has suggested that there is a chance for a deal to be done in the summer.

“Let me tell you that, internally at Barcelona, they still believe that Marcus Rashford could be an option for the summer transfer window.

“They believe at Barcelona that Rashford might be available on the market. They believe at Barcelona that Rashford could be a good solution because he can play as number nine, he can play on the wing, so he can help in several positions and he’s a player appreciated by those at Barcelona.

“Barca already wanted Rashford in January. It didn’t happen because Ansu Fati didn’t leave, and so in terms of Financial Fair Play it was not possible to balance the deal, but Marcus Rashford remains on the list of Barcelona.

“If Rashford is not staying at Aston Villa, we will see what happens as he is one of the options under consideration at Barcelona.”

Rashford arrival would solve Barcelona depth problem for attacking positions

Barcelona sporting director Deco has been keen for a new attacker to be signed. Specifically, he is after someone to play left wing due to a lack of depth in the position outside of Raphinha, and Rashford would certainly fit the bill. But ultimately, a summer deal would depend on Man United’s demands.