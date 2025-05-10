Cesc Fabregas confirms he wants to sign Barcelona star for Serie A club

Barcelona will need to sell this summer in order to ease their financial woes, and also ensure there is money that can be spent on new signings. There are a number of candidates that could leave the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, and one of those is versatile defender Eric Garcia.

During the winter transfer window, Eric’s future at Barcelona looks uncertain. He did not play very often during the first half of the season, and then Como came calling. But in the end, Hansi Flick urged the club to reject any offers as the 24-year-old was very much in his plans – and that has been shown in recent months.

Como remain interested in Eric Garcia despite January snub

Eric is set to be offered a new contract by Barcelona, but before an agreement can come, Como head coach Cesc Fabregas has gone public with his and the club’s desire to sign the defender, as per MD.

“I confirm our interest in Eric Garcia, from Barcelona. I like him a lot: he is versatile, a leader, important for the team. But he will stay at Barcelona.”

Former Barcelona player Cesc Fabregas speaks on Champions League exit

Fabregas was at the San Siro on Tuesday for Barcelona’s Champions League semi-final second leg against Inter, during which he saw Eric find the back of the net. On the match itself, he revealed that he was about to leave before Francesco Acerbi’s equaliser.

“I was already leaving after Raphinha’s goal, then I heard a roar and went back in. I saw extra time: a beautiful match to remember, part of the history of the Champions League.”

It makes complete sense that Barcelona are determined to keep Eric, as he has shown in recent months that he is a very good squad player. And barring any shocks, he will continue to operate at the Catalan club in this role for at least another season.