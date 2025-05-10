Atletico Madrid star breaks La Liga record that stood for 19 years

Atletico Madrid have had a rather unspectacular second half of the season, but they have had a moment of greatness in their La Liga clash against Real Sociedad at the RiyadhAir Metropolitano.

A number of disappointing results in 2025 have seen Barcelona and Real Madrid drop Atleti in the La Liga title race, and with four matches to go, the best that Diego Simeone’s side can realistically hope for is third in the standings. A victory over La Real would have ensured a big step was taken towards that position being finalised, and they are very much on course for a win – and a big one at that.

Alexander Sorloth dominates Real Sociedad with goal blitz

It was total carnage in the first half at the Metropolitano, and it was caused by Alexander Sorloth. The Norwegian striker opened the scoring against his former club after seven minutes, and less than four minutes later, he had added goals two and three.

As per MD, Sorloth’s hat-trick took exactly three minutes and 57 seconds to achieve, and in doing so, he now holds the record for the fastest hat-trick in La Liga history. He has bested David Villa, who took just over four minutes to score three times for Valencia against Athletic Club back in 2006.

🚨🇳🇴 Alexander Sørloth’s record breaking hattrick: 3 minutes and 57 seconds.@atletico_stats_ pic.twitter.com/DahLmrdRMu — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) May 10, 2025

Sorloth also broke another record, as by scoring his third by the 11th minute, he scored the earliest hat-trick in La Liga history. And he wasn’t even done there, and he would find the back of the net on the half hour mark to score his and Atleti’s fourth of the evening.

THE EARLIEST HATTRICK IN THE HISTORY OF LALIGA. 😱 7' Sørloth (1-0)

10' Sørloth (2-0)

11' Sørloth (3-0) pic.twitter.com/df8thPfWdA — LALIGA English (@LaLigaEN) May 10, 2025

Four goals moves Alexander Sorloth up the charts in the Pichichi Trophy race

Sorloth has had a rather unusual first season at Atleti. He has often been utilised from the bench (which Simeone spoke on recently), but despite this, he now has 17 goals in La Liga – which is the most among his teammates (Julian Alvarez is closest with 15). And he is now fourth in the Pichchi Trophy race behind Robert Lewandowski, Kylian Mbappe and Ante Budimir.