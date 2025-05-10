Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti does believe that set pieces could be a key part of their clash against Barcelona on Sunday, with Barcelona conceding four goals from set pieces against Inter and Los Blancos in the space of two games two weeks ago. He did not give much away regarding his line-up either.

Ancelotti confirmed that he felt the Liga race was wide open if the can beat Barcelona. It would reduce the gap at the top to just one point with three games to go, but Los Blancos are yet to avoid defeat to them so far this season.

“We have to do things right. Barcelona is used to pushing the opponent into their own box. But no team is perfect. It’s a game with a lot at stake, and to win, you have to manage everything well, defend well, attack well. A complete game.”

“It’s been a good league and a good season. You need continuity. Winning it or coming close explains exactly what tomorrow’s match will be like. We both have a lot at stake. Barca will have a better chance than us, but if we win, it’s all up for grabs.”

Injuries at the back and a decision on the right

Brazilian forward Rodrygo Goes missed last week’s win over Celta Vigo through illness, allowing Arda Guler to come into the side and perform well. There have been reports that Guler could start on Sunday.

“Rodrygo is back and training well. He’s available. We don’t have many options for the starting eleven, but those who are in the squad can start. Rodrygo is an option for the starting eleven, like Arda.”

Meanwhile without Eder Militao, David Alaba, Ferland Mendy, Antonio Rudiger and Dani Carvajal, Los Blancos are down to the bare bones in defence. Aurelien Tchouameni is expected to start in defence, but Ancelotti was asked about Jesus Vallejo and youngster Jacobo Ramon as options.

“Jacobo and Vallejo can be replacements for the centre-backs,” was his response.

Set pieces could be key in El Clasico

Barcelona’s vulnerability from set pieces has been highlighted of late, and Ancelotti admitted it is an area that prove key.

“Over the last two years, we’ve done well from set pieces. We have two excellent set piece taker that are Arda [Guler] and Luka [Modric]. In the cup match, with Arda and Luka Modric, with Tchouameni, we’re missing Rudiger, but it’s an important aspect of tomorrow’s game.”

More generally, Ancelotti demanded that his players obey his orders.

“We have to be aware of offside, know how to make transitions… I’ve spoken with the players and we’ve prepared for it in training. If the players listen to me, it will go well.”

Barcelona off the back of their Champions League exit

Ancelotti seemed unwilling to run with the idea that Barcelona’s dramatic Champions League exit could affect them negatively.

“That’s football. Once you get hit, football gives you the opportunity to react immediately.”

“I found the match to be very competitive. Barcelona came very close to reaching the final. Congratulations to PSG and Inter, who are going to play a beautiful and even Champions League final with no favourites as I speak today.”

Hansi Flick to start with Gerard Martin and Eric Garcia at full-back

Another area Los Blancos may look to exploit is the flanks. Los Blancos have plenty of pace to burn with Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and Kylian Mbappe in the final third. Hansi Flick all but confirmed that Eric Garcia and Gerard Martin would be starting, despite Alejandro Balde’s return to fitness. Jules Kounde is out injured.