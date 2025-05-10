Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso would not confirm his destination this summer, but he did announce his exit from the German side on Friday. There is little doubt that he will be arriving at Real Madrid at some point though, with plans already underway for his arrival.

There are set to be significant changes at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer, with Trent Alexander-Arnold’s arrival imminent too. Meanwhile Jesus Vallejo will be the first departure, with Lucas Vazquez’s future in doubt, and uncertainty over Luka Modric. Going the other, Diario AS say Alonso has given Los Blancos two players that he would like for this summer.

Florian Wirtz closing in on Bayern Munich move

However in reality, that list was originally three-long. While Alonso stated that he was not aware of Florian Wirtz’s future plans, he did say that he could not promise that he would not try to sign any of his current Bayer Leverkusen squad. Wirtz is reportedly close to a move to Bayern Munich though, and Los Blancos are set to miss out.

Defensive reinforcements at Real Madrid

At the back, Los Blancos have suffered from injuries this season, and in addition to Alexander-Arnold, a central defender is expected to arrive. There has been plenty of talk about William Saliba and Dean Huijsen, but Alonso has requested Jonathan Tah in order to help him establish his methods too.

A free agent this summer, Tah has reportedly agreed terms with Barcelona, but amid doubts over their ability to register him, he remains on the market. Manchester United and Bayern Munich are set to compete for him.

A second player Real Madrid could miss out on?

The other player on Alonso’s shortlist is Martin Zubimendi. Los Blancos have been linked with the Real Sociedad lynchpin, who has a €60m release clause. Arsenal have reportedly agreed a deal for Zubimendi though, and only a conversation with Alonso or Real Madrid seems likely to change his destination.

Xabi Alonso will not set transfer strategy

It should be noted that it was recently reported that Los Blancos had ruled out the signing of Tah, feeling they should pursue a younger defender. Although Alonso will have a voice in their transfer plans, the Real Madrid hierarchy are likely to set the agenda, and will ultimately take the final decisions.