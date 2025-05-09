Veteran Real Madrid star has not considering Bayern Munich move

Real Madrid’s defensive woes this season cannot be explained without referencing the severe injury crisis at the back. Cruciate ligament injuries for David Alaba, Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao have all had a series impact, with the situation still dire going into El Clasico this weekend, with Raul Asencio the only fit central defender.

That is because in addition to the recoveries of Militao and Carvajal, both Antonio Rudiger and Alaba have undergone surgery, ruling them out for the rest of the season, albeit the German would have been suspended. Both were knee issues, and Alaba suffered a torn meniscus in the lead up to the Copa del Rey final.

Bayern Munich return rumours

With former side Bayern Munich on the hunt for a defender this summer, there has been suggestion that the 32-year-old could head back to his first club. However Christian Falk has told Bayern Insider that this is not the case, and his age profile and injuries do not fit what Bayern are hunting for, and he is not being discussed.

Falk adds that Alaba does not want to leave Los Blancos and wants to prove his importance in the final year of his deal, which expires in 2026.

Injury issues for David Alaba

This is second surgery in the space of 18 months after the initial knee problem, a gruesome cruciate injury. The veteran defender returned to fitness in January, and was eased back into the side, but has struggled for his best form, most notably against Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey semi-final and Arsenal, albeit at left-back. Alaba has played 14 times since the major injury, reaching just 599 minutes over the last year and a half.

Could Real Madrid try to move on from Alaba?

Los Blancos are looking to get younger this summer, and there have been reports that if they do spend big on a defender this summer, they may nudge Alaba towards the door. The 32-year-old’s injury issues have cast doubt on the original plan, reassess his future at the end of his deal, and the fact he is one of the highest earners at the club does not help.