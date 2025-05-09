Valencia set minimum asking price for Atletico Madrid and Milan target

In recent years, Valencia have sold some of their best and most valuable players so as to comply with FFP, and that trend is sure to continue in 2025. Giorgi Mamardashvili will already be leaving after he agreed to join Liverpool last summer (but stayed on loan for the 2024-25 season), and it appears certain that Cristhian Mosquera will join him at the exit door.

Mosquera has emerged as Valencia’s best central defender over the last couple of seasons, but the consequence of this is that clubs across Europe are circling. Atletico Madrid tried to sign him last summer, and although they are believed to have retained their interest 12 months on, the likes of Milan and Bayern Munich have since entered the race.

And after new developments this week, Mosquera’s departure appears to be edging ever closer.

Valencia meet with Mosquera’s agent to discuss contract situation

As reported by Marca, Valencia met with Mosquera’s agent on Friday to discuss the 20-year-old’s contract situation. He sees his current deal expire in 2026, and during the talks, it became clear that there is unlikely to be a renewal agreement. As such, a sale is inevitable this summer as Los Che plan to cash in.

Valencia resigned to summer sale with asking price now established

According to the report, Valencia have established a minimum asking price for Mosquera, which is believed to be in the region of €15-18m. For a player aged only 20 and with a very high ceiling, that is bound to see interest increase further ahead of the summer transfer window in June.

It remains to be seen whether Atleti decide to make another move for Mosquera 12 months on. They are in the market for a new central defender, but at this stage, their preferred target is Tottenham Hotspur’s Cristian Romero. Valencia will hope that this continues to remain the case, as they will surely prefer to sell him to a club not in La Liga.