Real Madrid reach agreement with Xabi Alonso to become new manager

Real Madrid continue to make progress towards the post-Carlo Ancelotti era, and have agreed terms with Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso. For some time it has been an open secret that Los Blancos wanted Alonso to succeed Ancelotti, and his arrival draws ever closer this summer.

Earlier this week Ancelotti reached an agreement over his exit this summer with Real Madrid, as he looks set to become Brazil coach this summer. Alonso had a clause in his contract with Leverkusen allowing him to leave for one of his former clubs, and there was little doubt over his desire to take the job.

Alonso reaches agreement with Real Madrid

According to Marca, Alonso and Real Madrid agreed terms on a deal in the aftermath of their Champions League elimination at the hands of Arsenal. He will sign a three-year deal at the Santiago Bernabeu, keeping him there until 2028 if all goes well. This is backed up by Matteo Moretto, with Leverkusen now looking into a new coach.

El Real Madrid ya tiene un acuerdo verbal con Xabi Alonso hace varios días y lo único que se espera es que todas las comunicaciones se realicen en la forma y el momento adecuados. Carlo Ancelotti dejará el Real Madrid a final de temporada, la decisión ya está tomada. https://t.co/gpYa3ngFWh — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) May 9, 2025

Backroom staff changes for Real Madrid

Coming with him will be assistant manager Sebas Parrilla, who began working with Alonso during their time together in the Real Madrid academy. Fitness coach Alberto Encinas will also make the move from Germany to the Spanish capital with them. Goalkeeping coach Luis Llopis will continue at Real Madrid, but there is less certainty over the future of Antonio Pintus, the head of their conditioning department, who has received plenty of criticism over the last year.

Alonso will arrive after the Club World Cup

The main doubt in recent weeks had been whether Alonso would arrive before or after the Club World Cup in June and July. Real Madrid do not want the competition to be dismissed, and were interested in having Ancelotti in charge for it. With his commitment to Brazil advancing though, it looks as if it will indeed by Santiago Solari who takes over on an interim basis before Alonso arrives.