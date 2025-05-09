Real Madrid are expected to be in the market for multiple players this summer, but one target looks to be slipping out of range before the transfer window has even opened.

This summer will mark a new era for Real Madrid. Xabi Alonso is set to arrive as the club’s next manager, replacing Carlo Ancelotti, and Trent Alexander-Arnold will also be joining from Liverpool. And after a disappointing season that is on course to leave them without a major trophy, it would be no surprise to see further arrivals.

Midfield is a position that could be addressed, given that it has been a concern this season after Toni Kroos’ departure last summer. But Alonso’s preferred target looks to be slipping away.

Arsenal reach agreement with Real Madrid target Martin Zubimendi

As reported by Ben Jacobs, Arsenal have positioned themselves to sign Martin Zubimendi this summer, with an agreement in principle having been reached between the Premier League side and the Real Sociedad midfielder.

“Arsenal have an agreement in principle in place to sign Martín Zubimendi from Real Sociedad. Deal only pending formalisation. Although Arsenal are cautious given Zubimendi has changed his mind in the past, there is now a full agreement in place with the player. Edu and Jason Ayto the driving forces behind the deal even though Zubimendi is now expected to become the first signing of the Andrea Berta era.”

Arsenal are planning to activate Zubimendi’s €60m release clause at the earliest possible opportunity this summer, with La Real unwilling to negotiate with clubs over their star midfielder. Real Madrid have had reservations about paying this price, and this is likely to be a contributing factor to their expected inability to sign the 26-year-old Spain international.