Real Betis manager Manuel Pellegrini has said that the team owed it to their fans to reach the Conference League final, following victory over Fiorentina in the semi-final. Los Verdiblancos grabbed the winner in extra time through Ez Abde to level the score at 2-2 on the night, and take the tie 4-3 overall.

It is a first European final in Betis’ history, and they will face Chelsea in Wroclaw, Poland in the final on the 28th of May. Wild celebrations ensued at the final whistle, with legend Joaquin Sanchez present to help them along, and Betis players overcome with emotion. On arriving back in Andalusia, they greeted thousands of fans at the Feria de Abril celebrations.

Con vosotros… 𝔼𝕝 𝔹𝕒𝕣𝕣𝕚𝕠 𝔻𝕖 𝕃𝕒 𝔸𝕝𝕖𝕘𝕣𝕚́𝕒. pic.twitter.com/hBaY4XjwWy — Real Betis Balompié 🌴💚 (@RealBetis) May 9, 2025

Manuel Pellegrini – ‘We owed this final to the fans’

Pellegrini told Cadena Cope that the response from the fans of late has made an impression on the team. After coming back from a goal down against Espanyol last weekend, they were met with an incredible welcome from the fans on arrival back in Seville.

“We’re very happy because we feel a bit of a responsibility, with what the fans have given us, from arriving at two in the morning the other day with 3,000 people and also the atmosphere we saw in Seville. We owed that final to the Betis fans, and we dedicate it to them with great affection.

Delight over Antony

One of the most emotional at the final whistle was Brazilian winger Antony, who has become a hero at the Benito Villamarin since arriving on loan from Manchester United. After scoring in the first leg, he was decisive again, scoring a brilliant free-kick and setting up Abde for the winner in extra time.

😥😥😥Antony y Natan, ambos cedidos y LLORANDO A LÁGRIMAS VIVA #Betis pic.twitter.com/QornlOlIWV — BETISWEB.com (@betisweb) May 9, 2025

“Antony is a unique player who contributes a lot, and we’ll see what happens in the future. I have no doubt he’ll do everything he can to stay. For now, we have to enjoy today; tomorrow is about training, trying to reach the Champions League, beating Osasuna at home, and we’ll have time to talk about the final after the end of La Liga.”

ANTONIO 𝐈 DE TRIANA. pic.twitter.com/tY9FLg0nux — Real Betis Balompié 🌴💚 (@RealBetis) May 8, 2025

Can Betis hold onto Antony next season?

It’s the question that’s been at the centre of plenty of conversation over recent months. Before the match, President Angel Haro confirmed they would be making an effort to do so, but it would hinge on United’s stance. Previously Sporting Director Manu Fajardo has confirmed they are in talks with the Red Devils over Antony’s future.