Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah has confirmed that he will follow Xabi Alonso out the door at the end of his contract this summer, but while the Basque manager seems all but certain to land in Madrid, Tah’s destination remains a mystery.

The German international had agreed to terms with Barcelona back in February, as they moved quickly to seal a deal. Tah is said to be prioritising a move to the Catalan capital, but Barcelona have halted all their deals over doubts about their salary limit. Recently they communicated to Tah that there would have be exits before he arrived, and so far there is little sign of anyone moving on.

Bayern Munich make contact with Pini Zahavi

Agent Pini Zahavi’s close relations with Barcelona have been cited as a reason he could still move there, but other giants are descending on the season. After ruling out a move for him in March, Christian Falk has told Bayern Insider that the Bavarian side have got back in contact with Tah, and are awaiting word from Zahavi on whether Barcelona can or cannot register him. If the answer is no, then he will be back on the market, and the fact he had more less reached a deal with Bayern last summer is an advantage. If possible, they will move for him, after Eric Dier’s move to AS Monaco gave them a need.

Barça cannot maintain De Jong's current high salary, so a longer-term deal with reduced yearly wages may be the solution to his renewal. @Jordigil — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 9, 2025

Premier League interest in Jonathan Tah

AC Milan, Inter, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are all reportedly interested in Tah, although Real Madrid have ruled out a move for the 29-year-old. However Falk picks out Manchester United as perhaps the most serious competition for Bayern regarding Tah. The Germany centre-back is thought to be keen on trying out the Premier League too, which could work in United’s favour.