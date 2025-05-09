Rayo Vallecano have taken a notable step towards qualifying for Europe via La Liga after a 1-0 victory over Las Palmas at the Estadio Gran Canaria.

A tense first half sees no goals in Gran Canaria

Las Palmas won the reverse fixture with a surprising 3-1 scoreline back in November, so Rayo were out for revenge. And they started as the better team, and although they dominated possession, they only tested Dinko Horkas on one occasion during the opening 45 minutes, with the hosts also managing a solitary shot on target.

Both teams were desperate to win this one to take them closer to their La Liga goals, so a draw was not particularly good as it stood at half time. But in the second half, the dreadlock was broken – and it was Rayo that found that breakthrough.

Rayo Vallecano make the breakthrough in the second period

Pedro Diaz broke forward from the Rayo midfield before passing to Isi Palazon, who played in Alvaro Garcia. The winger checked back on to his left foot before curling into the far corner via the underside of the crossbar, which sparked jubilant scenes among those supporters that made the trip from the south of Madrid.

Las Palmas became desperate after that goal in the 66th minute, and they pushed for an equaliser. Alberto Moleiro was at the heart of everything that Diego Martinez’s side did, and after sending a strike narrowly over the crossbar, his cross set up a chance for Oli McBurnie, but the Scottish striker would also miss the target.

In the end, Las Palmas could not find a way past Rayo goalkeeper Augusto Batalla, which means that they remain in the La Liga relegation zone with only three matches to go after a third defeat in succession. The visitors rise to 7th with these three points, moving ahead of Celta Vigo in the Europa League places.