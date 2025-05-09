Girona manager admitted to hospital over health concerns

Girona manager Michel Sanchez has been taken into hospital, and is under medical observation. It is not yet clear what the health concerns are, but it has been confirmed that he will not be on the bench this weekend for their La Liga clash.

The Catalan side made a statement on Friday about his health, saying that he is recovering well from a health problem, and is under medical observation. His recovery is expected in the coming days, but they confirmed he would not be directing matters for their tie with Villarreal this weekend. They also asked for respect for his privacy, not declaring what the issue is.

Girona face Villarreal this weekend

Girona are immersed in the relegation battle with just four games to go in the season, a campaign when they made their European football debut in the Champions League, although fears have been eased by their victory on Monday night against RCD Mallorca. They now have a six-point cushion to Las Palmas, but have a tricky home tie against Villarreal this Saturday, for which assistant manager Salva Funez will be in charge.

Michel Sanchez message

The Madrid native eased concerns by putting out his own message on Twitter/X, noting that he was advised to stop and recover for a few days by his doctors. The 49-year-old said that he was ‘fine’ though, and counting the days until he could be back on the touchline. He also thanked people for their messages of support, and said he would continue in contact with his staff.

Nos vemos pronto.

¡Amunt Girona! pic.twitter.com/z25Zx8f1C2 — Miguel Ángel Sánchez (@Michel8Sanchez) May 9, 2025

Difficult second half of the season

Many have been asking how Girona went from Champions League to battling for their place in La Liga, but they will no doubt be hoping that the Mallorca victory can spur them on after several months without a win. To finish out the season, they face Real Valladolid (A), Real Sociedad (A) and Atletico Madrid (H) after Villarreal.